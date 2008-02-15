The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Team Fortress 2 Welcomes Badlands To Map Cycle

Reminder! PC gamers looking for a batch of fresh content for Team Fortress 2 ought to log in to their Steam accounts, as the promised update for the team-based shooter has arrived. That shot above? That's the new map Badlands, something I desperately want to play right now. Unfortunately, with NPD Group sales data arriving any minute now, plus a Valentine's Day dinner to cook and a billion other things to do, I'll have to wait a bit longer than the rest of you. Have fun!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles