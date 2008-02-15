Reminder! PC gamers looking for a batch of fresh content for Team Fortress 2 ought to log in to their Steam accounts, as the promised update for the team-based shooter has arrived. That shot above? That's the new map Badlands, something I desperately want to play right now. Unfortunately, with NPD Group sales data arriving any minute now, plus a Valentine's Day dinner to cook and a billion other things to do, I'll have to wait a bit longer than the rest of you. Have fun!
Team Fortress 2 Welcomes Badlands To Map Cycle
