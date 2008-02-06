Team Fortress Pyro Is Perfect For Sexy Baths

Remember Quasimodox's custom Alyx Vance figure? Guy has a bit of a hard-on for Valve, and has already finished another figure, this time of Team Fortress 2's Pyro. Though unlike Alyx - who just sat there looking all miserable while Lamar copped a cheap feel - this guy's interactive. And no, he's not a lighter. That'd be crass. He's a candlestick! For iddy biddy tea candles. Perfect, then, for Team Fortress fans who want their merch to double as romantic bathtime accessories.



Thanks Quasimodox! [More pics, info here]