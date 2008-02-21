Telltale Working On WiiWare, Not Working On Sam & Max Wii

And here we were thinking Telltale were working on Sam & Max for the Wii. Right system, wrong series, wrong format. While the company are indeed developing titles for Nintendo's console, they're not working on Sam & Max. Instead, they're working on a new episodic series for the new WiiWare service. I'd like to think that means they're returning to work on the long-neglected Bone series, but it probably means something entirely new altogether.
It's official: We're working on something for WiiWare [Telltale]
And here we were thinking Telltale were working on Sam & Max for the Wii. Right system, wrong series, wrong format. While the company are indeed developing titles for Nintendo's console, they're not working on Sam & Max. Instead, they're working on a new episodic series for the new WiiWare service. I'd like to think that means they're returning to work on the long-neglected Bone series, but it probably means something entirely new altogether.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink