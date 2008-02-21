Telltale Working On WiiWare, Not Working On Sam & Max Wii

And here we were thinking Telltale were working on Sam & Max for the Wii. Right system, wrong series, wrong format. While the company are indeed developing titles for Nintendo's console, they're not working on Sam & Max. Instead, they're working on a new episodic series for the new WiiWare service. I'd like to think that means they're returning to work on the long-neglected Bone series, but it probably means something entirely new altogether.

It's official: We're working on something for WiiWare [Telltale]