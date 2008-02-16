The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Tetris On Oscilloscope Is Quaint, Fantastic


Quake II on a DS? Eh, it's OK. I guess. It'd be better on an oscilloscope. Tetris sure is. Best part is that, because you can't exactly port stuff over onto the machine, the blocks are all hand-drawn, and as a bonus the whole thing even refreshes at 100Hz.
