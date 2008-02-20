Hey! ...Listen! Cracked.com, "America's Only Humor & Video Site Since 1958", has taken it upon themselves to put together a list of the 15 most annoying game characters from games that were otherwise excellent. It's the kind of article you read while nodding your head sympathetically, hopefully in between sentences because it's hard to read and nod at the same time. My personal most annoying character - Waluigi - comes in at number 3:

Sure, maybe the concept of an evil counterpart to Luigi actually had potential at some point, like maybe if they didn't just take the Luigi model, turn it purple, then stretch him out and give him a mustache like a silent film-era villain. It also doesn't help that you're debuting him in a damned tennis game. Seriously, if this is the first time we've seen him, how do we know he's evil? Because of his backhand?

Everyone is represented, from Tingle to John "Tough-Actin' Tinactin" Madden. I'd say they hit the nail on the head, but all of our nails have been borrowed to seal shut HD DVD's coffin.

The 15 Most Annoying Video Game Characters [Cracked.com - Thanks DeadEyeReborn!]