The 20 Top-Selling PC Games For January Were...

Here's a rare treat: NPD have released some sales charts for the PC games market, which list the platform's 20 top-selling games for January. Of course, this doesn't count things like digital delivery, but a compromised chart's better than no chart at all, amiright?

1. World Of Warcraft
2. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
3. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
4. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
5. The Sims 2 Deluxe
6. Diner Dash
7. 15000 Games
8. The Sim City 4 Deluxe
9. The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff
10. Crysis
11. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage
12. Half Life 2: Episode 2 The Orange Box
13. Battlefield 2
14. Warcraft III Battle Chest
15. Pirates Of The Burning Sea
16. Rock Tour Tycoon
17. Sim City 5: Societies
18. The Sims 2 Seasons
19. Age Of Empires III
20. Age Of Empires III: Asian Dynasties

Look at that Warcraft III Battle Chest go! For all the billions WoW must have raked in by now, Blizzard must also have made a tidy profit on people acquainting themselves with the series' RTS heritage.
The Top 20 Best Selling PC Games of January [IGN]

