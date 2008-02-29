The 20 Top-Selling PC Games For January Were...

Here's a rare treat: NPD have released some sales charts for the PC games market, which list the platform's 20 top-selling games for January. Of course, this doesn't count things like digital delivery, but a compromised chart's better than no chart at all, amiright?

1. World Of Warcraft

2. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

3. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

4. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

5. The Sims 2 Deluxe

6. Diner Dash

7. 15000 Games

8. The Sim City 4 Deluxe

9. The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff

10. Crysis

11. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage

12. Half Life 2: Episode 2 The Orange Box

13. Battlefield 2

14. Warcraft III Battle Chest

15. Pirates Of The Burning Sea

16. Rock Tour Tycoon

17. Sim City 5: Societies

18. The Sims 2 Seasons

19. Age Of Empires III

20. Age Of Empires III: Asian Dynasties

Look at that Warcraft III Battle Chest go! For all the billions WoW must have raked in by now, Blizzard must also have made a tidy profit on people acquainting themselves with the series' RTS heritage.

