The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The 2D Okami We Should Be Getting, But Won't Be

We've got Okami on PS2, Okami on Wii...which should just about do us, I think. But hey, if you want to close your eyes and imagine an Okami DS (or even GBA), I'm not going to stop you. This might help! It's the work of 7even, one of the artists over at Pixeljoint, who for one of the site's weekly challenges took that awesome boss battle with the lightning sword and reimagined it as a 2D side-scroller. A 2D side-scroller that will now haunt me in my sleep.
Okami 2D mockup [Pixeljoint, via insert credit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles