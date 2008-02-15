The 2D Okami We Should Be Getting, But Won't Be

We've got Okami on PS2, Okami on Wii...which should just about do us, I think. But hey, if you want to close your eyes and imagine an Okami DS (or even GBA), I'm not going to stop you. This might help! It's the work of 7even, one of the artists over at Pixeljoint, who for one of the site's weekly challenges took that awesome boss battle with the lightning sword and reimagined it as a 2D side-scroller. A 2D side-scroller that will now haunt me in my sleep.
Okami 2D mockup [Pixeljoint, via insert credit]
