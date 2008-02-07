The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Answer To Guitar Hero IV This Year

While we never really had any doubts that Activision's next installment of the Guitar Hero franchise would reach us this year, we've yet to hear anything concrete from the company outside of the Blizzard merger fact sheet issued in early December. Now one giddy British band may have unofficially spilled the beans. The band is called The Answer, and in a recently issue press release they proudly announce that their song "Never Too Late" was one of twenty picked by Activision last month out of over two-hundred submissions at the Marché international de l'édition musicale industry trade show to appear in Guitar Hero IV at the end of 2008. Eurogamer contacted Activision for their response but received only the standard "No comment." It's almost non-news, really. We knew it was coming out, and I guess now we know one of the songs. Hooray!

Guitar Hero IV this year [Eurogamer.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles