The Best PC Hardware Has The Worst Box Art

A lot of PC hardware these days - graphics cards in particular - is impressive technology. Know what's not impressive? Their box art. Poorly-rendered boobs, fairies and monster trucks do not a respectable product image maketh. Anyway, Kotaku special guest and Boing-Boing Gadget's own Joel Johnson has done us all a great service and collected a gallery of the worst. And by worst, I mean best.
A must-see. More at the link below. Some—But Not All—of the Horrible Motherboard Box Art We Found [Boing-Boing Gadgets]
