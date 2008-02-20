The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Best PC Hardware Has The Worst Box Art

A lot of PC hardware these days - graphics cards in particular - is impressive technology. Know what's not impressive? Their box art. Poorly-rendered boobs, fairies and monster trucks do not a respectable product image maketh. Anyway, Kotaku special guest and Boing-Boing Gadget's own Joel Johnson has done us all a great service and collected a gallery of the worst. And by worst, I mean best.

winfast.jpg A must-see. More at the link below. Some—But Not All—of the Horrible Motherboard Box Art We Found [Boing-Boing Gadgets]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles