The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Club, Exactly One Harder Than Gears of War

It used to be a fight to push the most polygons or have the smartest AI. Now it's all about the bitchiest Xbox LIVE achievement. Many of you are probably familiar with the Gears of War achievement called 'Seriously,' which challenges gamers to stack up 10,000 kills during online ranked matches.

Now Bizarre Creations is taking the achievements game a step further in The Club. In an achievement aptly (and pointedly) named "No, Seriously," gamers are challenged to rack up 10,001 kills during online ranked matches. Low blow, Bizarre. And we love it. Let the impossible achievement arms race continue!

The Club one-ups GoW's Seriously achievement [Xbox360Fanboy via DigitalBattle]

Comments

  • kermitron @Kermi

    I might be alone in this, but I'd like to see more of this kind of thing. I honestly (and perhaps sadly) find it quite amusing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles