The Club, Exactly One Harder Than Gears of War

It used to be a fight to push the most polygons or have the smartest AI. Now it's all about the bitchiest Xbox LIVE achievement. Many of you are probably familiar with the Gears of War achievement called 'Seriously,' which challenges gamers to stack up 10,000 kills during online ranked matches.

Now Bizarre Creations is taking the achievements game a step further in The Club. In an achievement aptly (and pointedly) named "No, Seriously," gamers are challenged to rack up 10,001 kills during online ranked matches. Low blow, Bizarre. And we love it. Let the impossible achievement arms race continue!



The Club one-ups GoW's Seriously achievement [Xbox360Fanboy via DigitalBattle]