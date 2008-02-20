The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Erotic Gaming Keyboard (Totally Safe for Work)

For some playing erotic PC games isn't enough. They need to feel closer. And what better way to do that than cover your keyboard with eroge stickers?! The above keyboard is covered with erotic game Escalayer [NSFW site]stickers. Puts new meaning to "touch typing," huh?
Big Version of Eroge Keyboard [Neta Michelin via Danny Choo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles