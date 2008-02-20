The Erotic Gaming Keyboard (Totally Safe for Work)

For some playing erotic PC games isn't enough. They need to feel closer. And what better way to do that than cover your keyboard with eroge stickers?! The above keyboard is covered with erotic game Escalayer [NSFW site]stickers. Puts new meaning to "touch typing," huh?
Big Version of Eroge Keyboard [Neta Michelin via Danny Choo]
