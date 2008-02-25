The Fly Mobile MC100 Is Your New (Unofficial) Nintendo Phone

This is the Fly Mobile MC100. It's a pretty standard phone from a phone company I've never heard of. Which should make it utterly unremarkable. It's got one thing going for it, though - comprehensive and most probably completely unlicensed support for the NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour. I say probably unlicensed because all Fly will say is that, to play the games on the handset, you can just download them "freely" from the internet and bung them on your phone. Which I'm sure Nintendo's lawyers are totally cool with.

