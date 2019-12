No escaping it. It was Star Wars-related, it's a videogame, so it was always going to get some Lego. This is the Rogue Shadow, and is the ship of one the game's stars, Imperial pilot Juno Eclipse. The set also includes three figures: Juno, a battle-damaged Darth Vader (who looks fantastic) and Vader's secret, probably evil apprentice. The Rogue Shadow, which is retailing for $US 49.99, should be rolling out to toy stores as you read this.

[Star Wars Shop]