The French Enslave Robots With Nintendo DS

This is certainly going to come back to haunt us in an apocalyptic way, I'm guessing, as a group of French students have written custom Nintendo DS software to control an extremely stupid robot. The Pekee open source robot platform, which comes with wireless connectivity standard, can be controlled via the touch screen, directional pad or microphone for minutes upon minutes of fun. Early, yes, and doesn't do wheelies or badass spin-outs yet, but imagine the possibilities while watching this clip (via DS Fanboy). Imagine just how slovenly one could be with a DS and open source robot in the house. The future is so bright, I hope the Pekee soon comes standard with shades.