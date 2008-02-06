The Girls Are 14 "in Fashion Magic Years"

Just because six year-old girls play Love and Berry doesn't mean characters Love and, well, Berry actually are six years old. Actually, both girls are 14 "in Fashion Magic years." I'm with Brandon Sheffield at game site Insert Credit: What the hell is a Fashion Magic year? Is that like dog years or something? How old am I in Fashion Magic years? This is really going to bother me, probably well into next March.

About Love and Berry [Love and Berry via Insert Credit]