For all you living room rock stars out there, Virgin Megastore along with MTV Games and 1Up is presenting the I Love Rock Band Valentine's Day Bash. If you live in NYC, Orlando or LA, you can bring your self made band to the Virgin Megastore to battle against other bands for your chance to win a bunch of prizes including a $500 Virgin Gift card and other unannounced gifts from Dreamauthentics, Sprint, MTV GAMES, Logitech and EA Games. The tournaments will take place on Feb. 13 at the Virgin Megastores in the Disneyworld Resort in Orlando, the Union Square store in NYC and the Hollywood and Highland store in LA. Starting times vary at the different locations so be sure to check out the official contest page for all the info.