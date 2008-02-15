It's not only nerds that love virtual idol sim THE [email protected], Bandai Namco loves it, too! The Japanese publisher has worked the game's logo and/or characters into its other titles like Ace Combat 6 and Taiko no Tatsujin. The latest title to get an [email protected] nod is Bandai Namco's Wii title Family Ski, which boasts THE [email protected] skis. It's only a matter of time before THE [email protected] becomes Bandai Namco's corporate character. Stop now, before it's too late!

