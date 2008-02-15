It's not only nerds that love virtual idol sim THE [email protected], Bandai Namco loves it, too! The Japanese publisher has worked the game's logo and/or characters into its other titles like Ace Combat 6 and Taiko no Tatsujin. The latest title to get an [email protected] nod is Bandai Namco's Wii title Family Ski, which boasts THE [email protected] skis. It's only a matter of time before THE [email protected] becomes Bandai Namco's corporate character. Stop now, before it's too late!
[email protected] Skis [Hatimaki]
It's not only nerds that love virtual idol sim THE [email protected], Bandai Namco loves it, too! The Japanese publisher has worked the game's logo and/or characters into its other titles like Ace Combat 6 and Taiko no Tatsujin. The latest title to get an [email protected] nod is Bandai Namco's Wii title Family Ski, which boasts THE [email protected] skis. It's only a matter of time before THE [email protected] becomes Bandai Namco's corporate character. Stop now, before it's too late!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink