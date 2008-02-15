The Original Xbox Logo Was Blue (No Surprise)

When most of us think "Xbox," we think green, or, "sickly green" as it was recently described to me by Microsoft's marketing team from Wunderman. And it's an important point, since green has been the unifying theme between Xbox and Xbox 360...as well as between Xbox and Halo, where we see the color shared by the box's "X" and Master Chief himself.

But green wasn't always intended to be this sort of go-to color for the Xbox. Originally it was blue, as seen in this logo from a pre launch Xbox shirt. Crazy, isn't it? But Microsoft choosing between blue and green is cliché to their track record that it's almost funny. You don't know what I mean? Hit the jump for some photo proof:

Windows 95

Windows XP

Windows Vista

The defense rests, your honor.

Did you ever hear about Xbox "Blue"? [SeattlePI]