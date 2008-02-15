The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Original Xbox Logo Was Blue (No Surprise)

When most of us think "Xbox," we think green, or, "sickly green" as it was recently described to me by Microsoft's marketing team from Wunderman. And it's an important point, since green has been the unifying theme between Xbox and Xbox 360...as well as between Xbox and Halo, where we see the color shared by the box's "X" and Master Chief himself.

But green wasn't always intended to be this sort of go-to color for the Xbox. Originally it was blue, as seen in this logo from a pre launch Xbox shirt. Crazy, isn't it? But Microsoft choosing between blue and green is cliché to their track record that it's almost funny. You don't know what I mean? Hit the jump for some photo proof:

95_retro_03.gifWindows 95

WindowsXP_default.pngWindows XP

Windows_Vista_Desktop.pngWindows Vista

The defense rests, your honor.

Did you ever hear about Xbox "Blue"? [SeattlePI]

Comments

  • omegaultima @omegaultima

    I didn't realise that at all regarding Window's green and blue theme. That's kind of funny.

    Personally I thought that the Xbox logo was green instead of blue because it would have looked too similar to Sony's Playstation advertisements of the PSX era, when they used the controller button's a fair bit for promotions.

    Either that, or because when DirectX9 was released, it had a green spinning box on the video card test.

    0
  • Julius Guest

    the blue one reminds me of xmen too much lol.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles