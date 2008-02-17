The Patapon BearBrick Vinyl Toy

Artist Rolito, the man behind the stylish graphics of Patapon has produced this vinyl toy based on the upcoming PSP game. The toy, which is part of the custom BearBrick series, will be available in stores on Feb. 26th. There's no word on the price, but given the size and what I've seen of other BearBrick prices it should be around $US 5.99 or so. But, don't quote me on that.

[via A Little Bit of Awesome on the Side]