The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Pink Lite DS Lite Bento

Remember when Japan went bonkers over the DS? Everywhere the handheld was sold out, and if you wanted one, that meant lining up early on a Saturday morning when the new shipments arrived. It got so bad that American DSes had to be re-imported back into to Japan just to satisfy the demand. Let's take a moment and reflect on those madcap crazy days with food! Here's a Noble Pink DS Lite bento. It even says "Sold Out" in Japanese on it. Delicious.
Nintendo DS Bento [Alafista]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles