The Pink Lite DS Lite Bento

Remember when Japan went bonkers over the DS? Everywhere the handheld was sold out, and if you wanted one, that meant lining up early on a Saturday morning when the new shipments arrived. It got so bad that American DSes had to be re-imported back into to Japan just to satisfy the demand. Let's take a moment and reflect on those madcap crazy days with food! Here's a Noble Pink DS Lite bento. It even says "Sold Out" in Japanese on it. Delicious.

