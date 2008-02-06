The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The PS2 Is Still Buttering EA's Bread

Buried amongst the rubble of EA's Q3 fiscal results are some details on not only how each platform is doing for EA, but what EA is doing for each platform. Did you know, for instance, that for all the sheen and luster of current-gen consoles, the PS2 was EA's biggest bread-winner for the quarter? Or that they released more mobile games than DS and PSP titles combined? Do now!

Total revenue by platform:

PlayStation 2: $US 301 million
Xbox 360: $US 196 million
PC: $US 148 million
Nintendo Wii: $US 139 million
Nintendo DS: $US 122 million
PlayStation 3: $US 102 million
PlayStation Portable: $US 74 million
Mobile: $US 38 million
Xbox: $US 3 million
Game Boy Advance: $US 2 million
GameCube: $US 1 million

FYI, they also list the revenue raked in from co-partnered deals, which are games EA distributed, like The Orange Box, Crysis and Rock Band. They accounted for $US 320 million. Now, the number of games released by platform:

Mobile Games: 13
PlayStation 2: 7
Nintendo Wii: 7
Xbox 360: 5
PlayStation 3: 5
Nintendo DS: 5
PC: 4
PlayStation Portable: 4
iPod: 4
Mac: 3

Only 4 PC games and yet it made so much cash? Remember, that was only the number of games they released new last quarter. The Sims is a little older than "new"

EA Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2008 Results [EA][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles