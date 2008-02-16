The PS3 Will Triumph In 2011?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The consumer electronics analysts at iSuppli know exactly how this whole console war is going to end (according to the consumer electronics analysts at iSuppli). While the Wii and Xbox 360 will peak in 2010, the PS3 will continue selling strong into 2011 (when it will crush the hearts of Nintendo and Microsoft while yelling "I told you so, bitches!" at the top of its lungs).

But what's possibly the more important point of this graph are the total sales of each machine that pretty much boil down to a 3-way tie. Each console is sitting snuggly in between 30 and 40 million units, making the Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360 each about as popular worldwide in 2011 as the PSP is today.

Whether or not this future comes to pass, it makes you wonder where the next "next gen" battle will be waged—in the living room, or in the pocket.

PS3 won't beat Wii until 2011, forecasts analyst [RegisterHardware]

