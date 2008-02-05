The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Revenge of the Washing Machine II, Electric Boogaloo

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

It's official: I hate washing machines. No, no. I hate what washing machines do to electronic devices. No, wait. I hate small electronic devices that I forget and then put in washing machines. Then I hate myself for not checking my pockets. Last year, I accidentally put my brand new cell phone in the washing machine. This was right before TGS. I didn't get a cell phone until months later, and when I did, I got the cheapest, biggest, ugliest cell phone I could find. (It is 3G, though!)

On Sunday, I was cleaning my desk and my office. While doing that, I was listening to my iPod Shuffle. This morning, I found my iPod Shuffle. In the washing machine. Amazing thing: Earphones are totally fine. As I write this right now, I'm listening to "Diamond Dogs" while using them. No prob whatsoever! The Shuffle works, too. Though, when I put earphones (any earphones) into the Shuffle, I can hear DANGEROUS STATIC. Once I start the music, it's gone. What is that? How can I get rid of it?

Mental note: Check pockets better.

What you missed last night
Famitsu snubs Xbox 360? Can't find it!
WoW drink
Tommy Lee Jones plays with maid
Gears 2 info coming
Japan hates PlayStation home

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles