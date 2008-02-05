The Revenge of the Washing Machine II, Electric Boogaloo

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
It's official: I hate washing machines. No, no. I hate what washing machines do to electronic devices. No, wait. I hate small electronic devices that I forget and then put in washing machines. Then I hate myself for not checking my pockets. Last year, I accidentally put my brand new cell phone in the washing machine. This was right before TGS. I didn't get a cell phone until months later, and when I did, I got the cheapest, biggest, ugliest cell phone I could find. (It is 3G, though!)
On Sunday, I was cleaning my desk and my office. While doing that, I was listening to my iPod Shuffle. This morning, I found my iPod Shuffle. In the washing machine. Amazing thing: Earphones are totally fine. As I write this right now, I'm listening to "Diamond Dogs" while using them. No prob whatsoever! The Shuffle works, too. Though, when I put earphones (any earphones) into the Shuffle, I can hear DANGEROUS STATIC. Once I start the music, it's gone. What is that? How can I get rid of it?
Mental note: Check pockets better.
