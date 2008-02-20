The Tax Man

To: Crecente

Taxes. Taxes. Taxes. It's tax time here in Japan, and we're filling out ze tax forms. Japanese tax forms are not nearly the ambiguous mess that US forms are. Heck, the Japanese forms are even color coded! And primary colors make things simpler. Plus, if you go to your local tax office, some government accountant in a blue wind breaker will walk you through your form step-by-step. And all the government tax people I've talked seem like delightful folks, happy to take your money. So, not a bad set-up!

