The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Tax Man

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

Taxes. Taxes. Taxes. It's tax time here in Japan, and we're filling out ze tax forms. Japanese tax forms are not nearly the ambiguous mess that US forms are. Heck, the Japanese forms are even color coded! And primary colors make things simpler. Plus, if you go to your local tax office, some government accountant in a blue wind breaker will walk you through your form step-by-step. And all the government tax people I've talked seem like delightful folks, happy to take your money. So, not a bad set-up!

What you missed last night
Jack Thompson wants to debate fake Sam Jackson
Twilight Princess team made Wii Fit
SFIV coming to the wild soon
GDC RRoD
HD DVD is dead
New Mario Kart Wii

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles