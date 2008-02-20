First announced back on Halloween of last year with a whimsical greetings card, German developer Daedalic Entertainment is finally ready to show us exactly what their upcoming point-and-click PC adventure game The Whispered World is made of. The game follows the young clown Sadwick, searching for meaning in his life with his pet worm Spot. the story promises to mesh fairy-tale whimsy with melancholic undertones to create an epic fantasy story, and nothing says epic fantasy adventure like gorgeous, hand-painted backgrounds. The only problem I have with the screenshots so far? There are only three of them. More please.
The Whispered World Revealed
