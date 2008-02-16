The Wii Fit Peripherals That Didn't Make The Cut

In the latest "Iwata Asks" on Nintendo's website, the company boss is still talking Wii Fit, specifically how the dev team came up with the concept of the balance (balance, not fitness) controller. At first, it was only going to register your left-and-right movement. Not good enough. So the team expanded it, crafting one able to detect movement in eight directions. Better. Now all that needed work was the design, because the initial prototype looked rubbish. So, living in constant fear of having their tea table upturned by a furious Miyamoto, the team obliged, ending up with the squat, square-ish shape the board is today. Captivating reading for Nintendo fanboys and industrial designers alike.

The Wii Balance Board [Nintendo]