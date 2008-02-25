The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Wii Is Getting An Adult Game?

Now that the Nintendo DS has a naughty game, it's the Wii's turn! Dubbed Osouji Sentai Clean Kuri—n Ki-pa- ("Cleaning Squadron Clean Keeper"), the game has players clean a high school in heaven that's been polluted by the "Filth Devil." According to Famitsu, winning in-game battles gives players lewd "reward CG." We seriously doubt that it will be pornography (the game hasn't yet been rated), but the screens do look rather risqué. Shudder at the bad Wii puns this game will spawn!

oso005.jpgoso004.jpgoso003.jpgoso002.jpg

H Game Coming to Wii [Famitsu, Thanks sonjool!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles