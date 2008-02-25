The Wii Is Getting An Adult Game?

Now that the Nintendo DS has a naughty game, it's the Wii's turn! Dubbed Osouji Sentai Clean Kuri—n Ki-pa- ("Cleaning Squadron Clean Keeper"), the game has players clean a high school in heaven that's been polluted by the "Filth Devil." According to Famitsu, winning in-game battles gives players lewd "reward CG." We seriously doubt that it will be pornography (the game hasn't yet been rated), but the screens do look rather risqué. Shudder at the bad Wii puns this game will spawn!

H Game Coming to Wii [Famitsu, Thanks sonjool!]