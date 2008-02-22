The WiiSabre Has A Challenger

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

For those who hadn't heard, the Wiimote is SO holiday season '06 and '07. Here's a clip from the guys who want to make your next Wiimote...or PS4mote...or Xbox 720mote. A system that allows for 6 degrees of movement (X, Y, Z, Yaw, Pitch and Roll), this InterSense technology may be spec'd identically to the Wiimote, but it works a lot better (as tested with lightsabre battle).

Even playing this admittedly buggy tech demo of a light sabre battle, we were impressed by the responsiveness of the controller. Maybe it was the audio tracking technology (think sonar as opposed to IR) or maybe it was the fact that 3/4 of the television's frame was covered in receivers (as opposed to the Wii's tiny "sensor bar"). Don't expect to see this as a PC peripheral...ever. They're aiming for large contracts (like a console manufacturer) and commercial applications only.

Insert generic Star Wars quote here along with a snort laugh.

