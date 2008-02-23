TheSimsCarnival.com - You're The Game Developer

EA has just announced the closed beta for TheSimsCarnival.com, a new online community that will allow you to create your own games, share them with the community, and play games created by others. The site provides all the game creation tools you need, whether you just want to toss your own pictures into an existing template or design the next Mario killer platformer.

"We're very excited to launch TheSimsCarnival.com, a new and accessible gaming experience that gives players all the tools they need to play, create and share games online with friends," said Rod Humble, Head of The Sims Studio. "Whether you're a new player who wants to simply customise a game with a family photo, a gamer who always wanted to make the best platformer or a seasoned expert ready to create the next big game, TheSimsCarnival.com makes game creation and publication easier than ever before."

So what are the games like? No clue! If you want to find out, head over to TheSimsCarnival.com and create an account for a chance to participate in the closed beta. This could be huge!