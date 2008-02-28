This Day Note Needs A Mariachi Band Soundtrack

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Ashcraft
From: McWhertor
Re: About The Day I Got Married

Hey, Ash. Happy anniversary! Hope you got the missus something nice and a Paul Smith something-or-other in return. Give Mrs. Ashukurafuto my best, not that we've ever met in person. Perhaps at this year's Tokyo Game Show? We shall see.

Today was pretty crazy, with all kinds of Home-related news coming our way. The past few days have been somewhat insane for me personally, focusing like a laser on a bunch of Sony-related "scoops" during the day, then doing construction and "folding at home" in my off hours. We're really close to you-know-what and can't wait to get past this hurdle. Hopefully, people like what we've been doing for the past six months.

We're off to drink margaritas! Adios!

What you missed today:
Details on Warhawk, Resistance and Uncharted in Home
More Road Rash? It might be that Starbreeze project
GDC, E3 and DICE are only for invitees
Europe may be in for dozens of PSone Classics
Flynn went to LucasArts
Disney joins together with the band
Next-gen jubblies

