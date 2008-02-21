This DS Lite Is Rare, Beautiful

Super-influential streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara and Japanese fashion mag Honeyee have teamed up on this very, very limited edition DS Lite. It's got a classy matte black exterior with white body and hinges, and as you can see, kicks the ass of every colour scheme Nintendo currently have on the market. Before you get excited, however, it needs to be repeated that this is limited. How limited? Don't know, further info is forthcoming. It might even just be this one. Needless to say, you'll never own one.

これ、やっと形になりました。詳しくは次のhoneyee.mag で[Honeyee, via Hypebeast]