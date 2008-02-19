THQ Brings Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 To Australia & NZ

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

persona3_pack.jpgPersona 3 has been out in Japan since July 2006. The US got the game in August 2007. I guess it shouldn't come as a surprise that Persona 3 has only just found a local distributor in THQ. According to the publisher, we can expect the Playstation 2 title on March 6.

Hard to believe, but if you need to proof, the AU/NZ pack shot is just to the left.

Two years is a long time - a heck of a long time. I guess we should be thankful that THQ has put in the effort to get the game circulating locally. If you've been looking to get into this dating game/RPG, now's your chance.

I can't help but wonder how well it will sell considering the huge gap in release dates.

  NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    I wonder how well it'll do given the continued momentum that the PS3's getting, and that our PS3s in Australia have no backwards compatibility.

    Plus, given the huge delay I imagine the bulk of people who would be really interested in the game have already imported the US release. I know I have.

  Dark Moogle Guest

    So, are THQ including the soundtrack and art book with the game like Atlus did for the US version? If not then it may be the first time I import a NTSC game (so I'll need a freeloader, damn)

  Brent Guest

    Wow this is awesome i didnt think it would get a releases over here.

