THQ Brings Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 To Australia & NZ

Persona 3 has been out in Japan since July 2006. The US got the game in August 2007. I guess it shouldn't come as a surprise that Persona 3 has only just found a local distributor in THQ. According to the publisher, we can expect the Playstation 2 title on March 6.

Hard to believe, but if you need to proof, the AU/NZ pack shot is just to the left.

Two years is a long time - a heck of a long time. I guess we should be thankful that THQ has put in the effort to get the game circulating locally. If you've been looking to get into this dating game/RPG, now's your chance.

I can't help but wonder how well it will sell considering the huge gap in release dates.

