THQ Get A Little Chatty About Red Faction III

Although we've known another Red Faction game has been coming since last August, a conference call held by THQ earlier today has confirmed a few more details. For the first time it's been referred to as Red Faction III, no doubt upsetting spinoff and prequel fans the world over, while it was also announced that series veterans Volition will be back on development duties. The game will be appearing any time between April and next March, and will be available on 360, PS3 and PC.