Although we've known another Red Faction game has been coming since last August, a conference call held by THQ earlier today has confirmed a few more details. For the first time it's been referred to as Red Faction III, no doubt upsetting spinoff and prequel fans the world over, while it was also announced that series veterans Volition will be back on development duties. The game will be appearing any time between April and next March, and will be available on 360, PS3 and PC.
THQ Get A Little Chatty About Red Faction III
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink