THQ Gets New Numbers Man

Publisher THQ finally has a new Chief Financial Officer. Good for THQ. The awesomely named Colin Slade (not pictured) will take over the open CFO slot. Says Slade:

THQ is a terrific company with a strong financial foundation and I am excited to play a part in driving the company's continued growth, With my prior experience in the technology industry, I understand the complexities of developing software in a rapidly changing environment and I look forward to working with Brian and the rest of THQ's management team to maximise opportunities as we move forward.

His prior experience in the tech industry includes working for a measurement company, a graphic software company and an accounting firm. Good for him.

New CFO [Game Daily][Pic]