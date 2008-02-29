THQ In The Clear

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

No legal action is recommended against publisher THQ, following an investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission into some of their stock option practices. The investigation began back in August 2006, when the SEC requested all documents and materials pertaining to the practices, dating back to 1996. THQ was already in the process of conducting a voluntary internal review, and says that their independent investigation, which concluded January 2007, showed no evidence of fraud or misconduct. THQ was just one of 60 companies being investigated, including Activision and Take-Two.

