THQ Makes Red Faction: Guerrilla Official

Not the best day to officially announce any game without the word 'Gears' in the title, but I suppose that's what magazines are for. Today THQ makes the next-generation debut of Red Faction official, announcing Red Faction: Guerrilla in development for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC. The third game in the series returns us to Mars 50 years after the events of the original game, with a terra-formed red planet ready to be taken apart piece by piece by the player. The focus on destruction returns, along with an all-new third-person perspective that seems like an odd choice to me, but Volition President Mike Kulas seems confident enough.

"With a new 3rd person perspective, a full cover system that allows for guerrilla style tactics and a diverse planet to explore we're excited to revitalise the gripping world of Red Faction for high-definition platforms."

Red Faction: Guerrilla is due out sometime in 2009.

