THQ Mixes Genres With Band Mashups

Sure the interface looks a little familiar, but THQ's Band Mashups for the Nintendo Wii certainly brings something new to the table - music switching. The game includes 30 chart-topping songs from the past four decades, each recorded in five different musical styles: rock, funk/hip-hop, country, marching band and Latin. You choose your favorite style and battle your way through the single-player campaign or against a friend, with the musical style of any song you are playing switching in mid-tune to reflect who is winning the match. The game also promises an original music combat experience, with over 70 weapons including a sniper violin and of course - the flamethrower guitar. I am marking this down as a tentative "must buy" on my list for the concept alone, pending the final track list. Musical combat is only as good as the songs you are fighting with. Look for Band Mashups to hit stores this April.