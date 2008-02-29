Titan Quest Developer Closes Its Doors

The developers of Titan Quest and its expansion Titan Quest: Immortal Throne have closed shop. Iron Lore Entertainment announced today via its official web site that it had ceased game development as of February 19 and that former staffers were on the hunt for positions elsewhere. The official statement blames "several unrelated events" that left Iron Lore unable to secure funding for its next project.

Best of luck to the Iron Lore folks in the future and thanks to the trio of tipsters who gave us the heads up.

