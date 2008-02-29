The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Titan Quest Developer Closes Its Doors

The developers of Titan Quest and its expansion Titan Quest: Immortal Throne have closed shop. Iron Lore Entertainment announced today via its official web site that it had ceased game development as of February 19 and that former staffers were on the hunt for positions elsewhere. The official statement blames "several unrelated events" that left Iron Lore unable to secure funding for its next project.

Best of luck to the Iron Lore folks in the future and thanks to the trio of tipsters who gave us the heads up.

ILE Closes [Iron Lore]

Comments

  • StRyKeR2K8 Guest

    That's a real real real sad shame!!! Titan Quest was a top notch game!!! Pity we won't see their magic again unless some other dev comes up with a class game like this.

    Titan Quest was the best thing since the Diablo series.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles