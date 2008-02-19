Tokyo Game Show's (Painfully Bad) Theme Announced

Just when you all are starting to get GDC fever, Japan comes along to steal its thunder and announces the theme for this year's Tokyo Game Show. Are you ready for that excitement? Here goes:

Zzzzzzzzz... More like "Ready for LAME Time!" We really ought to cut them some slack. Last year's TGS theme wasn't announced until late May. Perhaps, TGS organisers could've used a few more months so that, you know, that didn't turned in something so bad. Hit the jump for the full press release.

February 19,2008

Press release

On the holding of Tokyo Game Show 2008

This year's theme has been decided: "Ready for GAME Time!"

Dates: Thursday, October 9 - Sunday, October 12

Venue: Makuhari Messe

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association

Nikkei Business Publications,Inc.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA; Yoichi Wada, Chairman; Nishi Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo) is delighted to announce the holding of the Tokyo Game Show 2008 in cooperation with Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (Seiichi Oteru, President and CEO; Minato-ku, Tokyo). As previously announced, this year's 4-day event will be held from October 9 to 12, 2008, at Makuhari Messe (Mihama-ku,Chiba City). As last year, the first two days of the event will be Business Days, while the second two will be open to the general public.

Last year's event was extended in the effort to strengthen the trade show function of the event and increase its international character, and the first-ever 4-day Tokyo Game Show set new records for the numbers of both domestic and international exhibitors as well as booth units occupied. Attendance was also at the highest level ever, with 193,040 people visiting the 2007 event. We are pleased to report that TGS2007 enjoyed a reputation for excellence from both Japanese and international visitors.

Based on these successes, the Tokyo Game Show will seek to be the world's largest computer entertainment show once again in 2008, with exhibitors from across Japan and around the world, and to serve not only as a forum for exchanging information about world markets, but to increase in terms of both scale and quality.

Particular features to watch for in TGS2008 will be: 1) new exhibition areas to ensure full coverage of all form of entertainment, 2) improved environment for doing business and international participation, and 3) promotions targeting light users (kids, families) and new users. We hope that these efforts will meet the expectations of our participants from business and the general public and succeed in making this a truly world-class event.

We are also pleased to announce the theme for the TGS2008 event as "Ready for GAME Time!" which we hope will create a sense of just how fun games can be for anyone.

Theme: "Ready for GAME Time!"

Let both experienced players and first-time users get even more enjoyment from games - the aspiration has led to creation of a variety of new content and driven astonishing growth of the computer entertainment industry.

Expanding their territories from home systems to various terminals and media, games have now entered into every aspect of our lives, evolving into entertainment that anyone can enjoy anywhere.

The Tokyo Game Show 2008 aims to bring together makers striving to develop the next generation of games and other entertainment sector businesses in their work to bring fun and excitement of games to the world. This year's theme is an expression of our hope to provide a great four-day "Game Time" full of dreams and excitement.

TOKYO GAME SHOW Official English Website : http://tgs.cesa.or.jp/english/