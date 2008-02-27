Tony Dungy The Face Of NFL Head Coach 09

EA Sports has confirmed that Indianapolis Colts' head coach Tony Dungy will be gracing the cover of NFL Head Coach 09. The game was officially announced today, scheduled for release this fall, for both the PS3 and Xbox 360. This second edition of Head Coach will feature all the micro-managing fun that comes along with being a high-powered, highly-stressed NFL coach. According to IGN's first look at the game, Head Coach 09 has removed all of the tedium of the previous incarnation, although as someone who has never seen the appeal of fantasy sports, I can't imagine that all of the tedium is gone, otherwise, there'd be no trading and haggling over salaries!
Dungy was the first African-American coach to ever win a Super Bowl when the Colts saw victory in 2007. He's been with the Colts since 2001, and has won 70 regular season games since his arrival. In a Game Daily interview, Dungy said that he hopes the game will help prepare young people who are looking for a career in coaching football.
Hey, it makes more sense than training to become a football player by playing Madden!
EA ANNOUNCES NFL HEAD COACH 09 Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy Will Grace the Cover of NFL Licensed Strategy Game REDWOOD CITY, Calif., - February 26, 2008 - Put on your headset, grab your clipboard and see if you have what it takes to be a head coach in the National Football League. Today, Electronic Arts Inc, (NASDAQ: ERTS) announces NFL Head Coach 09, featuring Indianapolis Colts' head coach Tony Dungy on the game's cover. Released under the EA SPORTS™ brand, NFL Head Coach 09 is a unique NFL experience that gives gamers the power to make decisions that define their career and ultimately the fate of their franchise as a head coach in the NFL. "In NFL Head Coach 09, the gamer has complete control of their franchise's destiny," says NFL Head Coach 09 Executive Producer Jeremy Strauser. "From draft day to game day, the gamers' decisions impact their team's success and make or break a team's road to the Super Bowl." In 2007, Dungy became the first African-American coach to win a Super Bowl when the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. Since Dungy's arrival to Indianapolis in 2001, the Colts have earned six playoff berths and have won more than 70 regular-season games. Dungy has an impressive .661 winning percentage as a head coach over the past 12 seasons. NFL Head Coach 09 provides a complete NFL experience, offering a variety of different ways to control an NFL franchise, on and off the field, in-season and off-season. With strategic game planning features, NFL Head Coach 09 places gamers in the coach's seat by allowing gamers to comprehensively scout the opponent, build playbooks, and develop a team that will adapt to the philosophy and system of an NFL franchise. The sideline is your playing field in NFL Head Coach 09 - gamers can make adjustments to plays and game strategies in an instant. The outcome of every game depends on game-time decisions made on the sideline. Success depends on proper preparation and knowledge of the opposing teams' strategies, as well as expert and timely play calling. Developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon, NFL Head Coach 09 will be available for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ video game system from Microsoft.
Will this game has pal release?