Tony Dungy The Face Of NFL Head Coach 09

EA Sports has confirmed that Indianapolis Colts' head coach Tony Dungy will be gracing the cover of NFL Head Coach 09. The game was officially announced today, scheduled for release this fall, for both the PS3 and Xbox 360. This second edition of Head Coach will feature all the micro-managing fun that comes along with being a high-powered, highly-stressed NFL coach. According to IGN's first look at the game, Head Coach 09 has removed all of the tedium of the previous incarnation, although as someone who has never seen the appeal of fantasy sports, I can't imagine that all of the tedium is gone, otherwise, there'd be no trading and haggling over salaries!

Dungy was the first African-American coach to ever win a Super Bowl when the Colts saw victory in 2007. He's been with the Colts since 2001, and has won 70 regular season games since his arrival. In a Game Daily interview, Dungy said that he hopes the game will help prepare young people who are looking for a career in coaching football.

Hey, it makes more sense than training to become a football player by playing Madden!