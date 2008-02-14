Too Human Playable At GDC

Continuing our tease of next week's coverage of GDC, we wanted to lift our ankle-length skirt half and inch higher, almost up past our white athletic socks that are in the need of severe airing out.

After pulling Crecente from SFIV, we'll be scoring impressions of Silicon Knights' Too Human. Ahh, but we've all seen Too Human before, you say? True, but that was way back at E3 2006 when it was gliding along the show floor at a smooth 15fps. A lot has happened since 2006. Silicon Knights sued Epic, E3 died and we started wearing skirts. So be sure to tune in next week for our full impressions.