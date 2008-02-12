Tron & The Commanders Rock Xbox Live Arcade This Wednesday

This week's additions to Xbox Live Arcade keep the old school arcade action going, with a high definition remake of Discs of Tron, the second game based on the movie license. It may not have the retro appeal of its more well-known Bally Midway predecessor, but you could do worse with your 400 Microsoft Points.
Joining Tron and his deadly discs this Wednesday is Commanders: Attack of the Genos, a turn-based strategy title from Sierra Online and SouthEnd Interactive. For 800 Points, you'll be knee deep in single- and multi-player mechanized war. If you've got a thirst for knowledge about either, check the official game pages.
Discs of Tron and Commanders [Xbox.com]
