Try A Halo Novel Before You Buy (Or Don't)

You're in a pickle. I can sense it. You love Halo. But you don't love reading. Or, you love Halo, and love reading, but find the very notion of reading a book based on a videogame abhorrent. Either of those. What you need, then, is a preview of a Halo book (in this instance, Contact Harvest), let you test it out, try it on, see if it's really you. Like this one, being hosted over at Spawn.com (ie McFarlane, who are churning out a new Spartan action figure every other week). After reading through the 20-page preview, I must say...if you're a fan of overly-descriptive novels, full to the brim with nigh-impenetrable military jargon and acronyms, this one's just calling out for you.

Halo: Contact Harvest Preview [Spawn]