Try A Halo Novel Before You Buy (Or Don't)

You're in a pickle. I can sense it. You love Halo. But you don't love reading. Or, you love Halo, and love reading, but find the very notion of reading a book based on a videogame abhorrent. Either of those. What you need, then, is a preview of a Halo book (in this instance, Contact Harvest), let you test it out, try it on, see if it's really you. Like this one, being hosted over at Spawn.com (ie McFarlane, who are churning out a new Spartan action figure every other week). After reading through the 20-page preview, I must say...if you're a fan of overly-descriptive novels, full to the brim with nigh-impenetrable military jargon and acronyms, this one's just calling out for you.
I've gotta strongly disagree with the general consensus here (well, on the US comments) on the first 3 books. I haven't finished First Strike but I'm most of the way through, and so far I think The Flood was for more interesting than The Fall of Reach. Yes the backstory is good, and YES there was too much time spent on what happened in the game (too much running down repetetive hallways shooting zombies in the book) BUT the stuff that happened during the game but not in it? It was a great read, much more interesting as a whole story than Fall of Reach in my opinion. You just need to work through the in-game bits without falling asleep.
Overall I think the books are all good, and have good concepts, they just need to be written more interestingly on a sentence by sentence level. So my point is that this book might be worthwhile if you love Halo and aren't a huge reader (like me), but maybe not so much if you're expecting a great standalone book. That being said, I haven't read Contact Harvest yet myself.