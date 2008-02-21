Tsumea: It's The New Sumea

Sumea, the one and only developer portal for Australian and NZ developers, has just undergone a facelift.

Everything's been streamlined - the latest news links flow down the right-hand side while the sponsors and affiliates have been relocated to the left. Along the top is a navigation bar, providing easy access to Tsumea's job, gallery and forum pages.

I think it's a step in the right direction. With some formatting tweaks to tighten the layout of elements, I reckon it's a goer. There's a poll on the front page, so you can succinctly contribute your impressions.

Sumea Classic is still up and running, so you don't have to worry about your normal usage of the site being disrupted.

Sumea/Tsumea is a great resource for local developers, and if you can spare the time, I'd suggest providing some constructive criticism.

Tsumea [Official site, via Sumea]