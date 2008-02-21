The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Tsumea: It's The New Sumea

tsumea.jpgSumea, the one and only developer portal for Australian and NZ developers, has just undergone a facelift.

Everything's been streamlined - the latest news links flow down the right-hand side while the sponsors and affiliates have been relocated to the left. Along the top is a navigation bar, providing easy access to Tsumea's job, gallery and forum pages.

I think it's a step in the right direction. With some formatting tweaks to tighten the layout of elements, I reckon it's a goer. There's a poll on the front page, so you can succinctly contribute your impressions.

Sumea Classic is still up and running, so you don't have to worry about your normal usage of the site being disrupted.

Sumea/Tsumea is a great resource for local developers, and if you can spare the time, I'd suggest providing some constructive criticism.

Tsumea [Official site, via Sumea]

  • me Guest

    Sumea is for undergrads and people whom are shit at their jobs.. Australian employment opportunities only happen by who you know.. unless you are applying at krome, they'll take just about anybody (and still make awesome games some how - my guess is the few bright people there are carrying the rest)

  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    That's a pretty harsh look. I always found them useful for looking though to be truthful, Seek.com.au always found more game development jobs for me.

    Strangely, I found my game reviewer job on Seek. Sumea isn't a bad resource for when you're starting off though. It's got a nice community behind it.

