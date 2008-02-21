Turbine and Tolkien Sitting In A Tree

Most people who've actually gotten a chance to play a bit of Turbine's Lord of the Rings Online have to admit that the company has done a damn fine job in handling Tolkien's work in a respectful fashion. Apparently the Tolkien folks agree, as the two companies have signed an agreement granting Turbine the license to create online games based on the Lord of the Rings books up through the year 2014, with an option to extend the rights to 2017.
"We have had a wonderful working relationship with Turbine over the past several years," said Albert M. Bendich, Executive Vice President of The Saul Zaentz Company, and its merchandising division Tolkien Enterprises. "We look forward to our continuing success with Turbine as it pushes the envelope for compelling online entertainment and gameplay to bring the compelling characters of Middle-earth to life for Tolkien fans around the world."
Those TE folks aren't pushovers either, nearly single-handedly bringing about the downfall of Iron Crown Enterprises by pulling the license on their Middle Earth Role-Playing Game. Good show Turbine!
TURBINE AND TOLKIEN ENTERPRISES EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
License to Develop Online Games Based on the Books of J.R.R. Tolkien Extended to 2014
WESTWOOD, MA - February 20, 2008 - Turbine, Inc. announced today that in the wake of the global success of The Lord of the Rings Online™: Shadows of Angmar™, named the 2007 PC Game of the Year*, it has reached an agreement with Tolkien Enterprises to extend it's license to develop Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Games (MMORPG) based on The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien to 2014 with additional options to extend the rights until 2017.
"We're thrilled with the global success of The Lord of the Rings Online since its launch in 2007," said Jim Crowley, president and CEO of Turbine, Inc. "With the recent announcement of what are sure to be two blockbuster films based on The Hobbit and a sequel, we expect the success of the license and our relationship with Tolkien Enterprises to grow for years to come.
The Lord of the Rings Online delivers an interactive experience brimming with life and filled with the familiar people, places and monsters from the most beloved fantasy adventure of all time. From the quaint surroundings of the Shire to Angmar, the vile kingdom of the Witch-king, players will experience the world of Middle-earth as never before. The Lord of the Rings Online is available in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. For more information, please visit www.lotro.com.
