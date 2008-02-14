Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Turbine Continues To Impress With LOTRO Book 12 Lord of the Rings Online is still going strong. This latest update comes with more Frodo.

DBZ: Burst Limit Pushes Cel-Shading To The Limit Cel-shading: Is there anything it can't do?

Finally - Hello Kitty MMO Enters Closed Beta Finally, a successor to Blizzard's World of Warcraft. But only if you're 12. And a girl. And like Hello Kitty.

Lost Odyssey Impressions Get lost in Lost Odyssey.

Europe Gets Spore Two Days Early Hopefully this means we'll get it a few days earlier than the States as well. Though knowing our luck, expect it in May 2009.

