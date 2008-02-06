The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Twenty-Five People Who Are Changing Gaming

Develop Magazine has its list of 25 people who are changing the game industry. Number one shouldn't be a shocker (it's Nintendo honcho Satoru Iwata). Luminaries like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ray Muzyka, John Carmack and, yes, even Mark Rein. It's a good list and worth checking out to see why these folks matter and how they're reshaping gaming.
Game Changers [devleop via DS Fanboy][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles