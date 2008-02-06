Twenty-Five People Who Are Changing Gaming

Develop Magazine has its list of 25 people who are changing the game industry. Number one shouldn't be a shocker (it's Nintendo honcho Satoru Iwata). Luminaries like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ray Muzyka, John Carmack and, yes, even Mark Rein. It's a good list and worth checking out to see why these folks matter and how they're reshaping gaming.
Game Changers [devleop via DS Fanboy][Pic]
Develop Magazine has its list of 25 people who are changing the game industry. Number one shouldn't be a shocker (it's Nintendo honcho Satoru Iwata). Luminaries like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ray Muzyka, John Carmack and, yes, even Mark Rein. It's a good list and worth checking out to see why these folks matter and how they're reshaping gaming.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink