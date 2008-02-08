Twisted Metal PS3 Coming in Late 2009?

Today's revelation of a Twisted Metal game coming for PS3 (OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG) has a lot of us moderately interested (IGNORE THIS GUY, WE'RE FREAKING OUT!). But if we piece together something from a recent interview with David Jaffe, we may get an approximate timeline for when to expect Twisted Metal PS3 to cure all maladies in the world hit store shelves.

...all we have said is that we have a three-game contract with Sony. Those games are PlayStation 3. We have started development on the first of those three games a couple of weeks ago. Realistically, that game will see the light of day at the end of 2009, maybe a little later or sooner, we'll see how things go.

Take your time; we're freezing ourselves until the game comes out anyway. David Jaffe Lets Loose [gametap via maxconsole]