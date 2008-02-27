Two Expansions For Two Worlds

Well you certainly can't call the folks at SouthPeak Games quitters. Despite low opinions from gamers and critics alike, they stand behind their persistent online RPG Two Worlds for all they're worth, announcing two new downloadable expansions for the Xbox 360 version of the game that look to greatly enhance the multiplayer experience. Highlights include an entirely new PVP mode that centers around land control, additional maps, co-op missions, and an arsenal of new weapons to play with. The new content will be spread out between two expansions, one in March and the next coming a month later in April, both costing 600 points.

The two expansions will add a host of new content to the vibrant and populous multiplayer universe of Two Worlds, featuring first and foremost an entirely new player-versus-player mode based around controlling key areas of a multiplayer map. Along with this new strategic play mode, additional maps, co-operative missions and a suite of new weapons are also included, adding a considerable amount of play time to the already content-packed world of Antaloor.

"Two Worlds has been a huge success for SouthPeak and much of its appeal can be credited to having a huge game-world to explore," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "Reality Pump has worked tirelessly to improve the multiplayer experience and this new downloadable content is geared towards expanding upon it, offering lots of new missions and areas to explore with friends."

The first expansion pack for Two Worlds will be available for download in March, with the second becoming available in April. Both will cost 600 MS points.