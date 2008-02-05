Two Million Daxters Sold!

It would be safe to call Daxter *the* PSP game. First released in 2006, it's been bundled with the handheld twice: With the Ceramic White unit and the new silver Slim & Lite PSP. Now, developer Ready At Dawn announces that December was one of the game's strongest months and that the game has sold 2 million copies of Daxter worldwide. From Ready At Dawn's website:

Daxter has been an incredible success for us, especially considering it was our very first game as a company.

Congrats!

Over 2 Million Served [Ready At Dawn Studios]